Man Robbed While Trying to Sell Limited Edition Pharrell Williams Sneakers

IRVINE (CBSLA) — Police are asking for your help in tracking down two men suspected of robbing an Irvine man who was trying to sell a pair of $6,000 gym shoes designed by singer Pharrell Williams.
Detectives with the Irvine Police Department say the victim posted a Craigslist ad selling the the pair of limited-edition Adidas designed by the singer, who’s best known for the hit tune “Happy.”
The suspect responded to the ad and agreed to meet at the Irvine Market at 2540 Main Street and buy the shoes for $6,000, according to police spokeswoman Kim Mohr, even though some pairs have been selling for up to $9,000.
The victim got into the backseat of the prospective buyer’s car, a white, four-door BMW 3 Series, and was immediately confronted by a second suspect brandishing a black, semi-automatic handgun and was forced to surrender the shoes and a cell phone and then directed to get out of the car, Mohr said.
Surveillance video at the market caught on one of the suspects on camera. He’s described as a black man in his 30s, 5-foot-9 and weighing about 185 pounds, and told the victim he goes by “Shorty.”
Police had few details about the second suspect other than he wears a dreadlock-style hairdo.
Anyone with information helpful to investigators was asked to call Detective Leticia Hernandez at (949) 724-7245.