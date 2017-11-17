Man, 58, Sentenced To 50 Years To Life For Raping, Torturing Skid Row Woman For Months

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities said a 58-year-old man who raped and tortured a Skid Row woman for months, has been sentenced to 50 years to life.
The repeated rapes and beatings took place inside the man’s apartment, the LA County District Attorney said.
Chris Harris was sentenced Thursday by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Edmund Clarke Jr.
The D.A. said Harris met the 31-year-old victim on Skid Row after she voluntarily left a shelter. Between September and December 2016, Harris raped the woman repeatedly at his apartment and also recruited three others from the area to rape her in exchange for drugs, the prosecutor said.
Harris also severely beat the woman. When police found her, she was in a near comatose state and had a broken vertebrae, ribs and facial bones.
A jury found Harris guilty last month of one count each of forcible rape, forcible rape acting in concert with others, forcible oral copulation and torture.
Deputy D.A. Theodore Swanson of the Human Sex Trafficking Section prosecuted the case. The LAPD investigated the case.