LA Rams Week 11 Injury Report: Rams Head Into Another Game With All Starters Listed Healthy

By Cedric Williams

When the Los Angeles Rams take the field for Sunday’s big road game against the Minnesota Vikings, LA will once again have all 22 of its starters available to play. The Rams revealed that information—although not exactly a secret—when the club released its official injury report on Friday, and none of its starting 22 were listed as injured.

Rams Continue Healthy Streak

This will be the third week in a row that LA will expect to have just about everyone available to take the field.

Two weeks ago, the Rams were fully healthy for a game against the New York Giants, and last week, LA was only missing DE/LB Robert Quinn, who was out with an undisclosed illness. Other than that, the Rams had all 22 of their starters available for both games.

And now, as the team heads to Minnesota for Sunday’s showdown with the NFC North-leading Vikings, the Rams expect to have everyone (including Quinn) ready to play. The one player LA has listed as out and unavailable is backup RB Malcolm Brown (knee), who has missed the last couple of games and will probably miss the next couple of games as well. Fellow reserve players TE Derek Carrier (hamstring) and CB Troy Hill (hamstring) were listed as questionable.

Minnesota’s Missing Starters

For Minnesota, starting RT Mike Remmers (concussion) and starting SS Andrew Sendejo (groin/hamstring) were listed as out for Sunday, while DEs Everson Griffen (foot) and Brian Robison (back) were listed as questionable.

Second-year man Rashod Hill will start in Remmers’ place, while third-year player Anthony Harris is expected to play in place of Sendejo.

And though he’ll have to play through pain and practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week, Griffen, the Vikings’ top pass rusher, told Minnesota-area media this week that he would “for sure” play this week against the Rams.