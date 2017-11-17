Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – November 17

What You’re Doing This Weekend In Orange County

By Ramon Gonzales

(The Mom Made Market – Credit: Camden Deveer Beverson)

In an effort to help you avoid getting stuck in the planning stages of what could potentially be a great weekend, here is a quick little cheat sheet of cool things happening in Orange County. Whatever the budget, company or pace, there is a little something for everyone here.

FRIDAY

Wayne Brady

Brea Improv

120 S. Brea Blvd.

Brea, CA 92821

(714) 482-0700

http://brea.improv.com

As a fixture on television, Wayne Brady is the kind of household name that is known for wearing multiple hats. Among his many talents, Brady is a veteran of the stand up comedy stage. This weekend Brady will likely sing, dance, and split plenty of sides during a stint at the Brea Improv. With the ability to carry a tune, nail a multitude of impersonations, and do all of this off the cuff, there are just few talents that can work a show like Wayne Brady. The Improv stage makes for very intimate confines and an ideal place to get up close and personal with some of your favorite performers. Score you tickets for a show this weekend and see just why Wayne remains relevant.

SATURDAY

(Credit: Towne Park Brewery)

DUBS Was Here – 5th Annual Beard & Moustache Competition

Towne Park Brewery

1566 W. Lincoln Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92801

714-844-2492

https://dubswashere.com

Purveyors of the premium mustache cream DUBS Was Here decided some five years ago to quit messing around and create the ultimate platform to showcase their product on a proper stage. The momentum going into the fifth annual OC Beard and Mustache Competition is such that each of the previous four events has completely sold out of tickets. Awarding bragging rights and cash prizes to the tune of $250 for best in show, this gathering feels much more like a party then it does a competitive pressure cooker. Combined with the new digs of Anaheim’s latest haven for premium craft beer, Towne Park Brewery, the refreshments will be on par with the company.

(Credit: Pacific City)

Santa’s Arrival

Pacific City

21010 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

http://www.gopacificcity.com

As the beginning of the holiday season starts to manifest in Christmas songs and decorations galore, Santa will begin making his rounds at shopping plazas everywhere. Considering Pacific City is unlike most retail destinations, they are making sure Santa’s arrival is a stylish one. This Saturday Santa will touch down on the sands of Surf City USA and will be escorted by the Pacific City Pedal Squad. Following the big guy’s return to the throne, there will be photo ops, caroling, candy canes, and Santa hats for the guests in attendance. It’s a must to get a photo with Mr. Claus. You might as well ensure the backdrop is picturesque.

SUNDAY

(Credit: Laguna Art Museum)

Family Art Studio

Laguna Art Museum

307 Cliff Dr.

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-8971

http://www.lagunaartmuseum.org

For a more hands-on experience this weekend, the Laguna Art Museum is offering the chance for a full family to create a work of art together. Taking lessons and techniques from the exhibits in current rotation at the museum, the Arts Council supervises a new project every third Sunday of the month. The museum provides all the materials and ensures that each participating family leaves with a work all their own.

(Credit: Camden Deveer Beverson))

The Mom Made Market

The Hangar

100 Fair Dr.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

https://the-mom-made-market.ticketleap.com/the-mom-made-market-orange-county-2017/

If getting ahead of the holiday shopping is on your list of things to do this weekend, who better to help find the right gift than Mom? The Mom Made Market offers a unique twist on the local artists marketplace by curating a host of vendors that are spearheaded by mothers. Offering a collection of crafts ranging from home décor to fashion accessories, guests are guaranteed to find something that will encourage some holiday spending. Naturally there will be a visit from Santa along with a parade of food and drink vendors to ensure shoppers stay fueled up.