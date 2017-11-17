As Pro-Love, Anti-Sharia Law Groups Plan Counter-Protests, Police Ready To Step In

SAM BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Back in June, they chanted “No Sharia law.”

Things got heated when a group protesting what they call “radical Islam” held a rally outside the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino. A group of counter-protesters showed up and police had to intervene to keep things from getting violent.

Police are hoping there won’t be a repeat of this situation but plan on being on high alert throughout the weekend.

The group that staged the original anti-Sharia law protest has another rally planned for Saturday.

Group members told KCAL9’s Tina Patel that they want to raise awareness of potential threats to our country as we near the two-year anniversary of the terror attacks in San Bernardino at the IRC.

But Steve Walker thinks what this group is really doing is just trying to spread fear about Muslims.

“They have to remember that to be patriotic, you have to be open and have empathy for everyone and allow freedom of religion and they’re not doing that,” said Walker.

He has heard about the United 4 Love group planning on staging a counter-protest tight across the street from the IRC.

But even though Walker says he agrees with their message he’s worried that the two sides being so close to each other will only lead to something bad happening. He doesn’t want to see a clash. That’s why he’s encouraging anyone who wants to take a stand against hate to join him at a rally that will be held several miles away near the Homeland Security offices in San Bernadino.

He believes the IRC has already seen too much violence and pain.

“I just don’t think it’s proper to use a memorial like that for political advantage or gain or means of getting your word out.” Walker said.

San Bernardino Police say they have reached out to some of the organizers involved with tomorrow’s rallies. And while they hope everything remains peaceful, they will be monitoring the situation to see how things go — and step in in they need to.