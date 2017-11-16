Students On High School Campus Fight Back Against Racism – And Parents Are Next

PHELAN (CBSLA) — A video showing students carrying a Confederate flag across the campus raised red flags for many at Serrano High School.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable, makes me feel like I’m not wanted here and that’s not how we should feel at school,” said Myles Murrell.

He was one of many students who spoke to KCAL9’s Tina Patel about the student body’s growing stance against racism.

About 300 students walked out of class today to show their defiance about some recent racially-charged acts on the campus.

“I was very disappointed in this community. I thought we were going to be a whole, but I guess not.” says DeShawn Navarro.

Serrano students said there have been other recent videos with racist undertones — one with a girl putting on blackface, another with a boy describing fellow students as “apes.”

Many parents were not amused.

“It’s kind of offensive to me because my kids go here. I have black kids, I have mixed kids. It’s wrong that they have to deal with this, coming up in this day and age,” said parent Devaune Mobley.

Ryan Holman, school superintendent, agrees. That’s why he spent three hours meeting with students on Thursday — to talk about what they’ve been seeing and feeling and also what can be done.

“It was a very meaningful conversation in a peaceful fashion, it reminds me again how proud I am to be part of Serrano High School,” Holman said.

Parents said they were also proud of students standing up for themselves.

“It should not come to a point where people of any race or color or ethnic background or religion have to feel like they’re segregated,” said parent Teresa Tena.

But will talking get everyone to get along better?

“I think we took a step in the right direction, but we still have a long ways to go,” said Murrell.

Holman did not say what, if any, disciplinary action was handed out to the students in the various videos but he did say the district is following up. He’s also having an open meeting at the school Friday morning at 9 — this time for the parents.