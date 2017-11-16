Report: Sylvester Stallone Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen In 1986

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A then-16-year-old girl accused actor Sylvester Stallone and his bodyguard of sexually assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room in the mid-1980s, according to a police report obtained by the Daily Mail Thursday.

The alleged incident occurred in July of 1986 while the victim was staying at the Las Vegas Hilton with family friends. The victim said she met Stallone, then age 40, while he was filming the movie “Over The Top” at the same hotel, according to the Daily Mail.

The girl claims that Stallone’s bodyguard, Michael De Luca, gave her the keys to Stallone’s hotel suite on the 27th floor and invited her up. She agreed and later went up to the suite, where she says she met Stallone and De Luca.

According to a Las Vegas police report, Stallone took her into a bedroom, where they had sex, while De Luca waited in the bathroom. Stallone then asked the victim if she had ever had a threesome, the report states. De Luca then entered the bedroom and the victim was forced into giving both men oral sex, the report reads. De Luca also had vaginal sex with her, the victim told police.

FULL COVERAGE: The Harvey Weinstein Fallout

Following the alleged sexual assault, the victim said Stallone threatened her. He told her that if she said anything, they would have to “beat her head in,” the Daily Mail reports.

The girl eventually declined to press charges and signed a no-prosecution form. According to the report, she told police, “I’m humiliated and ashamed, but I don’t want to prosecute.”

In September of 2013, De Luca was shot and killed by police in the Ventura County town of Port Hueneme during a confrontation in which he told officers he was armed, although no weapon was later found.

Stallone did not immediately issue a statement on the matter.