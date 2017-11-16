Rapper Lil Peep Dies Of Suspected Drug Overdose

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Rapper Lil Peep has died of a suspected drug overdose at age 21.

Police in Tucson, Arizona, say Lil Peep, whose real name was Gustav Ahr, was found dead on his tour bus ahead of a scheduled concert in the city Wednesday night. Sgt. Pete Dugan says evidence pointed to an overdose of the anti-anxiety medication Xanax, although no official cause of death has been announced.

A representative for the performer confirmed reports of his death. Ahr didn’t take the stage.

Ahr’s emotional, downtrodden lyrics gained a cult following through a series of mixtapes released online. His numerous tattoos and striking appearance caught the fashion world’s attention.

GQ reported earlier this year that he made runway appearances for several labels in Europe.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

