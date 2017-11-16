Rams Team Headlines: Zuerlein Named Special Teams Player of the Week

By Cedric Williams
Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season on Wednesday. The honor comes after Zuerlein connected on all seven of his kicks, including four field goals, in his team’s 33-7 win over the Houston Texans last Sunday. Zuerlein also won the award following LA’s Week 4 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
In that game, Zuerlein connected on a career-high and team-record seven field goals in what proved to be a thrilling 35-30 victory for the Rams.
Last week, the Rams had a much easier time against the Texans, but still needed Zuerlein to be his best in the early going. He made field goals of 27, 33, and 50 yards to help LA grab a 9-7 halftime lead. The Rams offense got going in the second half, scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter to turn the game into a blowout, but it was Zuerlein who gave LA a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
For the season, Zuerlein, who was just named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for the month of October last week, leads the entire NFL in scoring with 114 points (28 field goals and 30 PATs). He is on pace to score 203 points, which would break the league’s all-time single season scoring record of 186 points set by former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson in his MVP season of 2006.
Zuerlein’s honor on Wednesday marked the sixth time a Rams player was named Player of the Week. Quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley have both won the Offensive Player of the Week award, while cornerback Trumaine Johnson and kick return man Pharoh Cooper have won the Defensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week award, respectively.