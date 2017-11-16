One On One: Rams’ McVay Is Big Reason For The Team’s Resurgence

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The hottest ticket in town these days? That would belong to the rejuvenated Los Angeles Rams, and a large reason for that has to be first-year coach Sean McVay.

No one thought change would be so immediate, but with the team atop its division and eyeing a playoff berth for the first time in 12 years, the Rams are back.

Last January, after the team’s tenth consecutive losing season, the Rams called a “Hail Mary” of sorts by hiring then-30-year-old McVay to reinvigorate a storied franchise. He became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history.

“It’s broken down into three things: our approach, our preparation and our performance,” said McVay. “And the players have bought into that.”

Despite being the legacy grandson of former 49ers GM John McVay, this coach is millennial modern: He calls offensive plays and has helped sharpen second-year quarterback Jared Goff into one of the league’s most dangerous weapons.

“Whether you’re a young coach or an old coach, you’re dealing with grown men, and there’s a mutual respect that needs to exist to try and collectively achieve the goals,” he said.

The team fed off McVay’s energy immediately, and the results on the field are undeniable.

“I continue to be humbled by watching the players play together. They continue to connect as a team and just being a part of something like that,” said McVay. “That’s what makes this game so great, being a part of something larger than yourself.”

And while nothing translates like a winner in L.A., McVay is under no illusions about how hard it can be to sustain success in the NFL.

“You’re good one week and you’re bad another,” he said. “We were the worst team ever last year, and now everyone loves us.

“Tough times don’t last; tough people do. We’ve got some resolve and resilient players in that locker room, and that’s a great trait to have.”