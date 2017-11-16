‘Operation Raging Bull’ Rounds Up Hundreds Of MS-13 Gang Members Across US

The White House is announcing a major gang sweep, with the arrest of more than 200 members of the violent street gang MS-13.
Filed Under: gangs, ICE, MS-13

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is announcing a major gang sweep, with the arrest of more than 200 members of the violent street gang MS-13.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department say that “Operation Raging Bull” was conducted across the United States over the last month or so, and concluded with the arrest of 214 members of MS-13.

 

ICE Operation Raging Bull Heat Map (Photo: ICE)

President Donald Trump directed federal law enforcement officials earlier this year to focus resources on combating trans-national gangs, including MS-13. The gang originated in Los Angeles in the 1980s, then entrenched itself in Central America when its leaders were deported.

