Bruins Make Chara’s Goal Hold Up For 2-1 Victory Over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zdeno Chara scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Boston Bruins made it stand up for a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings that snapped a four-game losing streak Thursday night.

Charlie McAvoy also scored for the Bruins, who won on the road for only the second time this season.

Drew Doughty had the goal for Los Angeles, which has dropped four straight after opening 11-2-2.

Boston backup goalie Anton Khudobin started and stopped 27 shots, improving to 4-0-2. Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings.

The victory by the Bruins avenged their 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings in Boston on Oct. 28.

Boston took a 2-1 lead at 13:16 of the second when Chara fired a slap shot from outside the lower part of the circle that deflected off the stick of Los Angeles’ Trevor Lewis a few feet in front of the net. The puck nicked the back of Quick’s jersey and went in for Chara’s second goal of the season.

The Kings tied it 1-all at 4:33 of the second on a power play. Jussi Jokinen found Doughty open in the middle and the defenseman flicked in his fourth of the season.

The Bruins started the scoring in the first after Patrice Bergeron won a faceoff in the Los Angeles zone and the puck went to McAvoy, who was left completely alone. He skated across the crease and backhanded the puck over Quick’s shoulder for his second goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Head to San Jose to play the Sharks on Saturday.

Kings: Stay home Saturday to host the Florida Panthers.

