The Rock’s Daughter Named First-Ever Golden Globe Ambassador

Best 2017 Thanksgiving Day Events & Activities In Los Angeles In addition to preparing Turkey and sides for Thanksgiving, there are several fun activities that can be enjoyed on the holiday including turkey trots and more!

Best Events & Activities This Week In Los Angeles - November 13As we near the holiday season, there are lots of fun ways to start kicking it off this week, as well as a trip to the theater, brew fest, and a chance to cheer on a home team.