Fontana Arson Rampage Suspect Arrested In Studio City

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Police have arrested the man accused of attempting to set his estranged wife’s house on fire, as well as two others during a late-night rampage in the Inland Empire.
Fontana police said they arrested 37-year-old Matthew Rice of Santa Barbara on the 3800 block of Vineland Avenue in Studio City Thursday.
Rice had been on the run after he attempted to set his estranged wife’s Fontana home on fire. Police say the woman and a male friend successfully disarmed Rice, who had arrived at the home with the shotgun and tried to shoot her Wednesday night.
After he fled on foot, police say Rice then tried to set the man’s home in Fontana on fire, before hitting his estranged in-laws’ home in Rancho Cucamonga.