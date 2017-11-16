Cold Case Detectives Arrest Man For 2000 Murder

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cold Case detectives announced the arrest of a man wanted for a 2000 murder in San Bernardino County.
On March 3, 2000, Sheriff’s Fontana Station deputies responded to a found body off the side of a road near Lytle Creek.
The deceased was identified as Timothy Morris, then 32.
The cause of death was gunshot wounds.. During the investigation, investigators learned Morris resided with his cousin, Carmen Worthey in San Bernardino. Investigators also learned that brothers, John McKinney and Brad McKinney, stayed at Worthey’s apartment for a few days in early March 2000.
Officials said John McKinney also goes by the name John Cory Broyles .He was 24 at the time of the murder.
At the time of the murder, Broyles was identified as a potential suspect, but there was not enough evidence to prosecute him. Investigators followed up with leads, but eventually the case went cold and remained unsolved.
In 2017, the Cold Case team re-investigated the homicide.
On October 18, 2017, Cold Case Investigators Adam Salsberry and Gerrit Tesselaar traveled to Illinois and arrested Broyles for murder. Broyles was booked for murder in Madison County, Illinois. On November 15, 2017, he was extradited to San Bernardino County and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Nick Hartleben or Sergeant Greg Myler, Homicide Detail (909) 387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at http://www.wetip.com.