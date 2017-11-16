Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – November 17

What You’re Doing This Weekend in LA

By Ramon Gonzales

(War of The Worlds – Credit: Craig T. Mathew/ Mathew Imaging)

With the weekend approaching, the menu of recreational options continues to grow by the hour. There will be no shortage of things happening in Los Angeles over the next few days, but it can be tough to narrow the focus. Don’t waste time worrying. Here is a concise rundown of the best the city has to offer to ensure you don’t spend all weekend stuck in the planning phase.

FRIDAY

Fall Out Boy

The Forum

3900 W. Manchester Blvd.

Inglewood, CA 90305

(213) 480-3232

http://www.thelaforum.com

Rounding out the final domestic dates of their 2017 MANIA Tour before heading overseas, Fall Out Boy bring their signature brand of energetic rock pop to the Forum on Friday. Considering the band is still as relevant as ever, it’s hard to believe they have a catalog of tunes that stretch as far back as 2001. One of the few artists that enjoy the benefits of nostalgia with the ability to still remain on the tip of the tongue, at least part of that is due to the band’s vigor that translates live. Performing songs from their yet to be released 2018 album of the same name, there will be plenty of time chances to join in on the choruses of the old favorites while soaking in some of the newest Fall Out Boy tunes.

SATURDAY

(Credit: Craig T. Mathew/ Mathew Imaging)

War of the Worlds

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(323) 850-2000

http://www.laphil.com

In the era of fake news, a revival of the 1938 radio sensation from Orson Welles War of the Worlds couldn’t be more appropriate. This innovative direction of Yuval Sharon and the composition of Annie Gosfield utilize in the field reporters on refurbished WWII-era radios to create a real sense that Los Angeles is under attack by a superior intelligence from another planet. Combined with the ominous music from the L.A. Phil New Music Group the narration of Sigourney Weaver, this bold retelling of the classic is already a sensation. As part of the show, the music from the Walt Disney Concert Hall will be broadcast via the same two-way radios reporting back to Hall from three different locations throughout downtown Los Angeles. The working parts of this production make it something not to be missed.

(Credit: Patches & Pins Expo)

Patches & Pins Expo Los Angeles

The Union

4067 W. Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90019

https://www.artistsandfleas.com

The subtle accent of a cool patch or rare pin make for the ideal fashion statement and the ultimate collectible. People love them so much that it only makes sense that a gathering devoted entirely to buying, selling, and trading of patches and pins is happening both here and in New York. The Union will play host to dozens of patch and pin vendors, all of whom showcase their own unique flair that help make this event so exciting. Whether you collect yourself or can appreciate the intricacy of the bite-sized art, this is a great way to spend your Saturday.

SUNDAY

40th Occasional Pasadena Doo Dah Parade

E. Colorado Blvd. at Vinedo Ave.

Pasadena, CA

http://pasadenadoodahparade.info

A lively alternative to the pomp and circumstance of the Rose Parade, the Doo Dah Parade is a glorious collection of randomness that showcases how great people can be when they just let loose for an afternoon. For the last 40 years, the Doo Dah has welcomed the likes of the Marching Lumberjacks, the Synchronized Nap Team, and the 20-Man Invisible Marching Band to strut through the streets of Pasadena in a lighthearted jab at the New Year’s Day institution. However, the Doo Dah has become a tradition itself attracting thousands of visitors, editorial features, and decades of longevity within the city. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the parade of characters and patronize the businesses of Pasadena following the march. The only parade that parties like this, this weekend you can experience the 40th year of Doo Dah.

Kevin Hart Live

Pasadena Civic Auditorium

300 E. Green St.

Pasadena, CA 91101

(626) 449-7360

http://www.thepasadenacivic.com

Arguably the most bankable comedian working at the moment, Kevin Hart is an arena-sized comedian that creates a spectacle every time he announces a show. At least part of his endearing personality is attributed to his ability to be, at times, painfully honest during his comedy routine. Even in the wake of his very public troubles with infidelity, Hart has showcased an ability to be both candid and hilarious in the same conversation. While becoming a fixture on the silver screen, Hart continues to deliver as a stand up comedian. Fans will get the chance to see him in action this weekend and there is no reason to miss it.