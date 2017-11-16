Best Places For Take-Out Thanksgiving Dinner In Los Angeles

When life gets hectic, why not opt to call in your order for Thanksgiving? There are several Los Angeles restaurants that want to make your Thanksgiving hosting stress-free by offering take-out menus. Time to be grateful!



www.wexlersdeli.com 616 Santa Monica BlvdSanta Monica, CA 90401(424) 744-8671Additional Location: Grand Central Market Stop by the critically acclaimed and Los Angeles favorite Wexler’s Deli before your Thankgiving for a great take-out menu. Wexler’s is offering a $350 package which feeds 10-12 people and includes a whole turkey, challah stuffing, a squash soup, apple and goat cheese salad, carrots, and much more. For dessert, bite into a delicious piece of pie. They’re offering either a toasted marshmallow pie or a brown butter pecan pie for an extra $40.



www.thebellwetherla.com 13251 Ventura BlvdStudio City, CA 91604(818) 285-8184 Studio Cit’s Bellwether restaurant is offering a great Thanksgiving to go again this year! Feeding 10-12 people, the Thanksgiving dinner comes with a whole roasted turkey, honey biscuits, stuffing and other items for an extra cost.



www.cafegratitude.com 300 S Santa Fe AveLos Angeles, CA 90013(213) 929-5580 This Thanksgiving, what’s better than a Thanksgiving pie and other sides to go? Choose from their signature pies including pecan pie, pumpkin pie and chocolate coconut pie all made with 100% organic and plant based ingredients. Each pie serves between 4-6 people and must be ordered no later than Monday, November 21st. For sides, they’re offering french lentil & butternut squash soup, shaved kale, roasted maple miso brussels sprouts and much more!



www.mariecallenders.com Multiple Locations Marie Callender’s is a staple restaurant to go on any day of the week, but especially on Thanksgiving. Marie Callender’s Thanksgiving feasts include an oven roasted turkey breast with all of the traditional fixings and a whole pie. This affordable holiday feast features a complete dinner with all of the trimmings and, of course, one of Marie Callender’s signature whole pumpkin or apple pie.



morongocasinoresort.com 49500 Seminole DrCabazon, CA 92230(800) 252-4499 For a great Thanksgiving feast, head to Morongo Casino Resort & Spa this year! They’re offering a huge feast to go, which can be purchased from October 23, 2017 to November 22, 2017. Choose from a whole roast turkey, a 10lb glazed carving ham, or a slow roasted prime rib of beef. All dinners come with a wide variety of fixings, including mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, sage stuffing, creamed pearl onions, rolls, baked yams and much more.



www.lawrysonline.com 100 La Cienega BlvdBeverly Hills, CA 90211(310) 652-2827 Want to choose between prime rib and turkey this year? Head to Lawry’s for their famed prime rib. Their to go menu offers both their turkey, as well as prime rib, and sides like creamed spinach, creamed corn, and Yorkshire pudding to make from home.



www.friendsandfamilyla.com 5150 Hollywood BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90027(323) 668-2000 Hollywood’s Friends & Family restaurant is offering huge Thanksgiving menu this year. Everything from jalapeno cornbread, salads, whole roasted turkeys, an onion dip, and their famed pies are included on the menu.



www.huckleberrycafe.com 1014 Wilshire BlvdSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 451-2311 This year, Chef Zoe Nathan of Huckleberry is preparing a Thanksgiving catering menu to satisfy the needs of even the pickiest. Featuring traditional Thanksgiving fare, expect delicious take out items like their braised organic turkey thighs, as well as a Creekstone Farm’s beef brisket stewed in red wine, herbs, and tomatoes. Other items include sweet potato mash, traditional Thanksgiving stuffing, cranberry sauce, roasted brussels sprouts, yukon gold potatoes and more are on the menu. For sweets, they’re offering pumpkin pie, double crust apple pie, gluten free vegan apple berry crumble pie, and more!



www.joansonthird.com 8350 W 3rd StLos Angeles, CA 90048(323) 655-2285 Back again this year, the popular eatery is offering some truly delicious staples including maple-brown sugar yams, Joan’s turkey gravy, classic creamy mashed potatoes, harvest bread stuffing with dried fruits, nuts and mushrooms as well as traditional cranberry sauce, grandma’s old fashioned stuffing, butternut squash and pear soup, salads and more. Their oven roasted whole Thanksgiving turkey is obviously the main attraction though. Offering both a whole Thanksgiving turkey or oven roasted turkey breast, you can’t go wrong. Make sure to visit their menu for official information on how many servings each item offers.



www. belcampo.com 1026 Wilshire BlvdSanta Monica, CA 90401(424) 744-8008 Belcampo in Santa Monica is offering a huge Thanksgiving to go feast for $899 that feeds up to 14 people! Items on the menu include a roasted organic turkey, sweet potato gratin, white cheddar mac and cheese, pumpkin pie and much more!