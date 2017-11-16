Best Bars Open On Thanksgiving In Los Angeles (2017 Edition)

After spending some quality time with your family on Thanksgiving Day, you may want to get out and grab a drink with friends or those same family members that will be open on this national holiday. While many restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving, we put our focus the best drinking establishments located within Los Angeles that be open for the holiday. These are the best.

(credit: Wonho Frank Lee)



71 Above

633 W. 5th St. 71st Floor

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 712-2683

https://www.71above.com



The eatery and restaurant that is perched high above downtown Los Angeles offering sweeping views of the city, will be open on Thanksgiving day and night from 5:00pm-2:00am. Guests at 71 Above can enjoy some special drinks, including the Cranberry martini.

(credit: acuna-hansen)

1886 at The Raymond

1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 441-3136

www.theraymond.com

This Thanksgiving, 1886 at The Raymond is welcoming guests into their cozy cottage bar located in the heart of Pasadena for great drinks and company. If you want to experience Thanksgiving in a glass, 1886 is your place from 12:00pm-9:00pm, offering three specialty Thanksgiving cocktails and a modified bar snack menu on the holiday. Try their honey nut old-fashioned, frank underwood or brown derby alongside the modified bar snack menu offered from 12:00pm-7:00pm.

(credit: Emi Rose photography)

Spring

257 S. Spring Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 372-5189

www.springlosangeles.com

In the heart of DTLA, fresh and local ingredients reign supreme at Spring. Located on the first floor of the historic Douglas Building, Spring is offering a specialty Thanksgiving cocktail, apples to apples from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

(credit: The Daily Pint)

The Daily Pint

2310 Pico Bl.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 450-7631

http://thedailypint.net/

The Daily Pint has been in business since 1987 specializing in craft beer, they have 35 on tap, and whiskeys, a selection of over 1000 both domestic and imported. On Thanksgiving night, they will be open from 7:00pm-2:00am and their draft beers will be at happy hour prices, and pool tables will be open for free games.

(credit: Colin Coleman)

Grain

Playa Provisions

119 Culver Blvd.

Playa Del Rey, CA 90293

(310) 683-5019

http://www.playaprovisions.com/index/#/grain

Located within Playa Provisions, the four-in-one Playa del Rey beachside concept by “Top Chef” Season 14 Winner Brooke Williamson and her husband/co-chef Nick Roberts, Grain is a speakeasy-inspired bar. From 3:00pm-8:00pm, enjoy a cocktail from the autumn menu which includes the fall fashioned, the cranberry gin fizz and the #SquashGoals.

(credit: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants)

Ever Bar

Kimpton Everly Hotel

1800 Argyle Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(213) 279-3534

https://www.kimptonhotels.com/dine/ever-bar-los-angeles-ca

The casually stylish social hub of the Kimpton Everly Hotel will be open from 3:00pm-12:00am serving its full range of quirky, music-inspired craft cocktails. In honor of Thanksgiving, head over to this new Hollywood hangout and try out the bone thighs & harmony, made with duck confit bone broth, I’ll make clove to you or apples to apples.

(credit: Marina Del Rey Hotel)

SALT Restaurant & Bar

Marina Del Rey Hotel

13534 Bali Way

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

(424) 289-8223

http://www.marinadelreyhotel.com/SALT-restaurant-and-bar

The premiere dining destination in Marina Del Rey will be home from 11:00am-12:00am allowing guests to enjoy serene views of the sparkling marina while noshing on fresh Californian cuisine. To pair with their specialty Thanksgiving menu, try the fall guy cocktail, made with Remy 1738.

(credit: Andrew Scullin)

Watertable

21500 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 845-4776

https://m.hyatt.com/mt/huntingtonbeach.regency.hyatt.com/en/hotel/dining/watertable.html

The signature gastro-bar of the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa will be open on Thanksgiving from 3:00pm-8:00pm. Guests can enjoy seasonal, grill-centric small bites or can a traditional Thanksgiving dinner plate while sipping on specialty cocktails like the autumn Manhattan and the quince MD.

(credit: The Beverly Hilton)

The Beverly Hilton’s Lobby Lounge and the bar at CIRCA 55

9876 Wilshire Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 274-7777

http://www.beverlyhilton.com

The hotel’s lobby lounge and restaurant bar are both open for Thanksgiving, with the Lobby Lounge serving guests from 6:00am-2:00am and CIRCA 55 from 11:00am-11pm. Some of their signature winter cocktails being served are the smoked maple, lemon & chamomile and the Southern gentleman.

Jarone Ashkenazi is a freelance writer who covers restaurants, bars, travel, sports and other lifestyle topics. View his work at www.jaroneashkenazi.com, or connect with him on Twitter: @JaroneAsh.