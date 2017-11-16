Man Shot In 210 Freeway Car-To-Car Shooting In Fontana

FONTANA (CBSLA) — A man was shot in the face in a car-to-car shooting on the Foothill (210) Freeway, where at least two westbound lanes have been closed for the investigation.
The shooting happened at about 6:40 a.m., and a SigAlert was issued for the westbound 210 Freeway east of Cherry Avenue, right before the I-15, for the police investigation.
A man driving a black Honda was shot in the face, and his female passenger was also injured. They were taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. At least seven bullets struck their car during the shooting.
Police say they will shut down the entire freeway at some point Thursday morning to search for shell casings.
The suspect vehicle is described as a gray sedan.
California Highway Patrol officers are investigating.