2-Car Collision Forces Car Into Pedestrians In Boyle Heights Intersection Killing 1, Critically Injuring 3

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was killed and two others are in critical condition after a 2-car collision continued into a group of pedestrians in Boyle Heights Thursday night, police said.
The accident happened about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Indiana Street and Whittier Boulevard. Two others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A Honda and an SUV collided in the intersection and momentum from the cars knocked over the people walking near a Wells Fargo branch, police said.
