Work Truck Falls Into Sinkhole After Baldwin Hills Water Main Break

BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) – A utility truck fell into a Baldwin Hills sinkhole late Tuesday night that was caused by a water pipe that broke twice in two days.
At around 11:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power responded to a burst pipe in the 4500 block of Don Milagro Drive. The truck arrived to find water gushing down the residential street.
Neighbors told CBS2 they tried to warn the LADWP crew that the road was unstable. However, the crew ignored the advice and made their way to the site of the break. Their work truck then somehow got stuck in a large sinkhole in the middle of the street.
According to LADWP, the same water main broke on Monday night as well. LADWP said the main is about 60-years-old. Age combined with weather may have caused it to burst twice.
About 16 homes in the area were without water Wednesday morning. Crews were making quick work and hoping to have service restored by 9:30 a.m.