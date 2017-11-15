Woman Says ‘Good Morning’ From A Stranger Saved Her Life

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman says a stranger’s “good morning” helped save her life.

““I was walking down Lankershim Boulevard, and I was pushing a stroller And he got out of his car and wished me good morning,” said a woman we are identifying as Amanda

She is talking about the man who she says saved her life with a simple gesture.

“This person has no idea that a simple smile and a good morning probably saved my life, Amanda says.

It was the morning of September 9th, 2016 around 11:30 in the 4800 block of Lankershim Boulevard.

“Somebody random, just telling me to have a wonderful day completely change my outlook and I realized I had to do something,” she said.

That’s because Amanda was in an abusive relationship.

“I was a prisoner in my own life and in my own home. I was not allowed to talk to people. I was being followed all the time,” Amanda says.

She says that morning greeting from the friendly stranger changed everything.

“I was just broke.” Amanda says , I was at a place where I didn’t know what to do .I didn’t know how to get away.”

Then he stranger got out of a small white car with what appeared to be a city or possibly county seal.

“He told me to have a wonderful day and that was the first time anybody saw me in a long time it was just a moment of complete kindness that I has not experienced in a while.”

Within a week she reached out to a group of women for help on social media. They offered to help get her out of her abusive home but before she could leave. there was a brutal attack that was witnessed by police.

Her abuser is now behind bars. and she just wants to thank the man who gave her the courage to leave.

“I tried to find him on my own, and I couldn’t. I kept on hitting roadblocks with the city.”

Her description of the man is a little vague after more than a year, but she hopes he’ll see her story.

“He was a middle-age man, he was casually dressed. IHe had pants and a button-down shirt. think he was coming to do something at the Starbucks that was being built.”

She says she’s here today because of him.

“Angels come in many forms,” she says, “And I have a feeling the purpose of the good morning that day