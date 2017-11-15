Standoff Locks Down 2 Carson Schools

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – Authorities Wednesday surrounded a residence in the Torrance area where a suspect in a shots-fired incident was believed to be holed up.
Deputies went to the 1000 block of West 222nd Street about 10:35 a.m. on a report of gunshots, the sheriff’s department reported.
As a precaution, authorities ordered the lockdown of nearby Meyler Street Elementary School, at 1123 W. 223rd St., and Stephen White Middle School, 22102 Figueroa St., and urged people to stay away from the neighborhood.
Negotiators were trying to convince the suspect, an unidentified man in his 50s, to surrender peacefully. Two other people apparently got out of the home safely.
