Car Found, But Boyle Heights Toddler Taken By Father Remains Missing

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 15-month old boy taken by his father, who does not have custody rights, remains missing Wednesday.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for Noe Reyna, who is believed to be with his father, Carlos Reyna. Both were last seen at about 4 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2000 block of East Fourth Street in Boyle Heights.

A court order was issued Tuesday to take little Noe into protective custody due to drug-related allegations. Both parents were in court and notified of the court order, according to the Los Angeles police.

When officials from the Department of Child And Family Services arrived at the Boyle Heights home to take Noe into custody, he and his father were gone.

Reyna fled with Noe without taking diapers or formula, police said. But police say they “feel” the baby is not in danger.

Tips in the wake of the Amber Alert led to a vehicle owned by Noe’s parents, LAPD Capt. Ruby Flores said. The vehicle was illegally parked, but there was no sign of father or the baby.

Police don’t know if Carlos Reyna has any other means of transportation, Flores said. The family told investigators he has ties in Mexico.

Noe Reyna is 15 months old with black hair, brown eyes, two feet tall and about 35 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black shorts with two green stripes and black tennis shoes.

Reyna, who may also be going by the name Ivan Reyna, is described as a 6-foot-2, 200-pound Hispanic man with black hair.

Anyone who sees Noe or Carlos Reyna, or has information about where they are, can call 911.