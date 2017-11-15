Best New Ice Cream Treats In Los Angeles

Thanks to a recent gourmet ice cream revival in the city, ice cream shops and restaurants are creating new sweet treats that must be tried. If you are looking for a new ice cream treat to try, here’s where to get your fix in Los Angeles.



Thai Ice Cream Sundae

Ayara Lūk

8740 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Westchester, CA 90045

(310) 881-4498

www.ayaraluk.com Ayara Lūk8740 S Sepulveda Blvd.Westchester, CA 90045(310) 881-4498 Ayara Lūks is the pop-up Thai eatery and a culinary project of Ayara Thai. The eatery serves an ever-changing small menu curated to feature favorites from Ayara Thai. For dessert, their twist on the traditional ice cream sundae is something quite unique. Their Thai ice cream sundae includes two scoops of coconut ice cream stuffed between two brioche rolls, topped with palm seeds, jack fruit, grass jelly, whipped cream and Milo powder.



Charcoal Ice Cream

Scratch|Bar & Kitchen

16101 Ventura Blvd #255

Encino, CA 91436

(818) 646-6085

www.scratchbarla.com Scratch|Bar & Kitchen16101 Ventura Blvd #255Encino, CA 91436(818) 646-6085 Scratch|Bar & Kitchen, located in Encino, is leading the way of crafting dishes from scratch based on guest’s palates and seasonal ingredients. Paired with the Nightly Chef’s Menu, chef Margarita Kallas-Lee is offering a charcoal ice cream, charcoal brioche cone topped with rainbow sprinkles made from fruits and vegetables. This seasonal dessert will only be offered for the next month or so, so make sure to stop by before it is too late.



Cereal Infused Ice Cream Scoops

Milk Tavern

528 S Western Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90020

Koreatown, Wilshire Center

(213) 568-3770

www.milktavern.com Milk Tavern528 S Western AveLos Angeles, CA 90020Koreatown, Wilshire Center(213) 568-3770 Head over to Milk Tavern in Koreatown if you’re looking for something really unique! These ice cream scoops aren’t your ordinary ones. They’re infused with cereal, making for a delicious treat!



Red Velvet Cheesecake

Sub Zero Ice Cream

2091 Madera Rd E

Simi Valley, CA 93065

(805) 522-4720

www.subzeroicecream.com Sub Zero Ice Cream2091 Madera Rd ESimi Valley, CA 93065(805) 522-4720 This February, Sub Zero Ice Cream, the nation’s first liquid nitrogen ice cream franchise, is serving their Red Velvet Cheesecake. Served at their Simi Valley and Laguna Niguel locations, the Red Velvet Cheesecake features a crafted red velvet waffle bowl paired with white chocolate cheesecake and graham cracker crust ice cream and is available for different pricing based on size and store location.



Beetlecat Coconut Pie Sundae

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

1954 Hillhurst Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 928-2668

www.jenis.com Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams1954 Hillhurst AveLos Angeles, CA 90027(323) 928-2668 Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream opened in Venice in 2017 and serves ice cream scoops as well as decadent ice cream sandwiches with flavor combinations such as Oatmeal Cream (with Ndali Estate Vanilla Bean ice cream sandwiched between classic oatmeal cookies) and Salty Caramel with an almond macaroon base and chopped smoked almonds. From February 24 through March 16, try their limited-edition BeetleCat Coconut Pie Sundae, consisting of Jeni’s Salty Caramel ice cream, salty caramel sauce, toasted flaked sweetened coconut, honey graham cereal and a mound of raw honey coconut whipped cream.



Violette Marshmallow

Wanderlust Creamery

18511 Ventura Blvd.

Tarzana, CA 91356

(818) 774-9888

www.wanderlustcreamery.com Wanderlust Creamery18511 Ventura Blvd.Tarzana, CA 91356(818) 774-9888 Wanderlust Creamery, with locations in Tarzana, at SmorgasburgLA (Sundays 10am-4pm) and opening February 26 in Altwater Village, specializes in an ever-rotating list of flavors, each inspired by a different destination in the world from chef/owner Adrienne Borlongan. The shop is best known for their signature purple waffle cones made with purple yam, as well as original signature flavors such as: Sticky Rice + Mango™ (vegan), Ube Malted Crunch™ and others. A limited-edition flavor for February is their Violette Marshmallow, which is made with marshmallow creme ice cream and scented with Parma violets and candied violet petals.



Milk & Honey Soft Serve

The NoMad Food Truck

www.instagram.com The NoMad Food Truck The NoMad, New York City’s legendary hotel and Michelin-starred restaurant, launched a food truck in Los Angeles last year and will be opening their first west coast outpost of The NoMad in Downtown LA in the late fall of this year. Serving a menu of popular dishes from their New York location including Humm dogs and chicken burgers, make sure to stop by for a sweet treat as well. Try their Milk and Honey Soft Serve, which is made with milk ice, honey oat shortbread, milk meringue, honey brittle and a buckwheat honey drizzle.



Torrone

Officine BRERA

1331 E 6th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

(213) 553-8006

www.officinebrera.com Officine BRERA1331 E 6th St.Los Angeles, CA 90021(213) 553-8006 Officine BRERA is a contemporary restaurant and bar in DTLA’s Arts District serving a rustic Italian menu and special hand-crafted cocktails. Reminiscent of an Italian take on a classic ice cream sundae, the Torrone is a fast favorite amongst diners. The standout dessert is a rich marriage of chocolate and semifreddo and is made with honey and nut nougatine semifreddo, warmed fudge sauce and amarena cherries.



Pineapple & Passionfruit

Frozen Fruit Co

729 Montana Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(424) 744-8860

www.frozenfruitco.com Frozen Fruit Co729 Montana Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90403(424) 744-8860 Located on Montana Ave. in Santa Monica, Frozen Fruit Co makes all their soft serve from fruit and natural fruit sugars. Created by ex-London lawyers Michael and Victoria Philippou, their soft serve relies solely on the fruit. It also does not have a water, dairy or soy/nut milk base making them dairy free, vegan, gluten free and completely natural without compromising on taste. For chocolate lovers, check out their signature Coconut and Cacao flavor, or other limited flavors including the tropical pineapple & passionfruit, and mango soft serve coming soon.



Original Churro Ice Cream Sandwich

Churro Borough

1726 N Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 662-0341

www.churroborough.com Churro Borough1726 N Vermont Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 662-0341 Since opening in 2015 in the heart of Los Feliz, Churro Borough has served small batch, handmade ice cream, churros and desserts. Desserts are made fresh daily and in small batches. The dessert spot handcrafts everything in-house using the finest local ingredients as well. Their most notable and popular dessert is the Original Churro Ice Cream sandwich, which is available in 14 different flavors to choose from, including vanilla custard, Spanish latte, horchata and chocolate cookie malt.



Strawberries & Cream

Tuck Room Tavern

10850 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 307-7004

www.thetuckroom.com Tuck Room Tavern10850 Wilshire Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 307-7004 The Tuck Room Tavern features whimsical decor and delectable dishes from James Beard Award winner, Chef Sherry Yard. To complement their American comfort food menu, they offer a Strawberries & Cream dessert, which is made with Gaviota strawberries, Scottish shortbread, Bellwether Farms whipped cream and served in crystal coupe.



Sea Urchin Ice Cream Monaka

Chaya DTLA

525 S Flower St.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 236-9577

www.thechaya.com Chaya DTLA525 S Flower St.Los Angeles, CA 90071(213) 236-9577 Founded in Los Angeles four decades ago, Chaya’s history actually reaches back to 17th Century Hayama, Japan where their family built Hikage Chaya. At Chaya DTLA, they take a modern izakaya approach to cuisine, sourcing produce from local farmers and seafood from the fishermen of Kyushu. For dessert, their new Sea Urchin Ice Cream Monaka with tamari port wine sauce is the perfect combination of sweet and savory.



Matcha Ice Cream With Fried Sesame Mochi Balls

Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90066

(310) 574-7610

www.littlefattyla.com Little Fatty3809 Grand View Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90066(310) 574-7610 At Little Fatty in Mar Vista, the menu features renditions of typical Chinese restaurant classics, with chef David Kuo focusing on the quality of ingredients. Kuo creates an accessible menu which is very authentic. With desserts changing periodically, you’ll want to make sure to visit soon to bite into their Little Fatty, which features matcha ice cream with fried sesame mochi balls.



Milkshake & Fries

Coolhaus

8588 Washington Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 838-5559

www.cool.haus Coolhaus8588 Washington Blvd.Culver City, CA 90232(310) 838-5559 Coolhaus’ flagship store in Culver City offers an extensive array of ice creams to choose from (around 16), as well as cookies (around 10-12), with at least one vegan and gluten-free offering. Inspired by those who have had the genius idea to dip French fries in their milkshake, the Milkshake and Fries (aka Fast Food) is made of salted Tahitian vanilla ice cream, shoestring French fries and milk chocolate malt balls.