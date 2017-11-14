Report: 3 UCLA Basketball Players Returning To U.S.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China may be on their way back to Los Angeles.
Freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were seen checking into a Delta flight bound for Los Angeles at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The development comes just hours after President Donald Trump told reporters he had a long conversation on the matter with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
“They’re working on it right now,” Trump told reporters in the Philippines as he prepared to return to Washington after a nearly two-week visit to Asia that included an earlier stop in Beijing.
The UCLA freshmen were detained last week for questioning about allegations of shoplifting before a recent game against Georgia Tech in Shanghai. The UCLA team returned to the U.S. without them on Saturday.
According to reports, there is surveillance footage of the players shoplifting from three stores inside a high-end retail center next to their hotel.
Since being detained, Riley, Hill, and Ball – the brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball – have been on house arrest at their hotel.
