Multi-Vehicle Wreck In Torrance Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hurt

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – Two people were detained for questioning following a multi-vehicle crash in Torrance Tuesday morning that left one person dead and a second injured, police said.
The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. on northbound Hawthorne Boulevard near Del Amo Boulevard, according to the Torrance Police Department.
One person died at the scene and second was rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries. No names were released.
Hawthorne Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Spenser Street and Del Amo Boulevard as of 1:30 p.m. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
The cause and circumstances of the crash were not immediately disclosed. No information was provided on the two people being questioned.
