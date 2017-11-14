Mother Of Jenni Rivera Says She Was Severely Burned After NutriBullet Explosion

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rosa Rivera, the mother of the late singer Jenni Rivera, claims her NutriBullet blender exploded and left her with second-degree burns.
Rivera’s attorneys say they will give details about a lawsuit they will file against NutriBullet at a Tuesday morning news conference.
There’s a growing number of reports of the high-powered blender beloved among smoothie lovers malfunctioning and leading to burns and cuts on users’ faces, necks and arms. A number of the incidents have been reported overseas, but Rivera lives in Los Angeles.
Attorneys for Rivera say she had to go to the hospital for treatment of second-degree burns to her face and neck after her NutriBullet blender exploded on Nov. 4. Rivera says she wants to warn and inform the community about the defects of the blender.