Judge Rejects Former Subway Spokeman’s Appeal To Get Child Porn Convictions Overturned

A federal judge called Jared Fogle's claim to overturn his convictions "frivolous" with "no conceivable validity in American law."
Filed Under: Child Pornography, Indianapolis, Jared Fogle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge in Indianapolis has rejected an appeal that former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle filed himself in an attempt to overturn his child pornography and sex abuse convictions.

An order from District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt calls Fogle’s claim that the court didn’t have jurisdiction to convict him “frivolous” with “no conceivable validity in American law.”

The Indianapolis Star reports Fogle’s motion filed Nov. 6 was done without the high-profile attorneys who represented him when he pleaded guilty in November 2015 to trading in child pornography and paying for sex with underage girls. He’s serving a 15-year sentence at a federal prison in Littleton, Colorado.

The 40-year-old Indiana man became a star of Subway’s advertising campaigns after losing 200 pounds, partly by eating Subway sandwiches.

