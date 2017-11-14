Gathering Held In Boyle Heights For Girl Killed In Violent Accident

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Hundreds brought their appetites for tacos Tuesday night but more importantly, they brought their compassion for a family in need.

“It makes me feel emotional…like wow, wow, the outpouring of support,” vigil organizer Maria Jaime said.

Jaime helped organize the fundraiser to help the family of 11-year-old Elektra Yepez. Police say on Friday night, Electra was standing on South Marietta Street with her family getting food at a taco stand. That’s when a 21 year-old driver of a Mustang veered into oncoming traffic and hit a car heading in the opposite direction. The impact sent the second car onto the sidewalk where Electra was, pinning her against as a wall. The driver was arrested, Elektra was killed.

It’s clear how much Elektra’s death has affected this community. At the accident site, not far from the fundraiser, a memorial to the 11-year-old girl continues to grow and so does the number of mourners.

“It’s a child, I have children. I had a baby boy that passed away so I relate to it, I relate to the loss,” Jaime said.

With the permission of their parents, CBSLA’s Rachel Kim spoke with two of Elektra’s close friends. They all knew each other since kindergarten.

“She was fun, active, funny, smart, she would always be there for someone when they were sad,” Ashely Juarez said.

“I miss her so much, she was a great friend to me. I want her to rest in peace,” Ariana Flores said.

Through this beautiful memorial and through this fundraiser, Elektra’s friends and this community want her family to know they’re not alone.

“Hopefully it’ll bring a little bit of comfort to the family members.” Jaime said.