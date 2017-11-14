Dodgers To Play First-Ever Regular Season Series In Mexico

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the first time in their history, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play regular-season games in Mexico.
The Dodgers and San Diego Padres will square off for a three-game series in Monterrey from May 4-6, 2018, Major League Baseball announced Monday.
It’s the first time that regular-season games have been played in Mexico since 1999, when the Padres and Colorado Rockies played in Monterrey on Opening Day.
The Dodgers have played exhibition games in Mexico three times in their history. In 1964 they played Diablos Rojos in Mexico City. In 1991 they played both the Milwaukee Brewers and Industriales de Monterrey in Monterrey. In 2003 they played the New York Mets, also in Mexico City.
“The Dodgers have always been at the forefront of growing the game of baseball internationally and this trip reinforces this commitment, while at the same time giving our many fans in Mexico a chance to see us compete,” Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.
In 2014, the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks played their Opening Series in Sydney, Australia, the last time the Dodgers played games internationally.
The last MLB series played in Mexico was held in March of 2016 when the Padres and Houston Astros played two exhibition games in Mexico City.