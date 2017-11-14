Cinefamily To Shut Down Following Sexual Harassment Scandal

Filed Under: Cinefamily, Sexual Misconduct, Shutting Down, Silent Movie Theatre

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles independent film venue Cinefamily will permanently shut down following allegations of sexual misconduct by executives of the non-profit cinematheque, according to a report in Variety.

The board of directors of the Cinefamily decided to close for good and dissolve the board. The historic Silent Movie Theatre on Fairfax Avenue in West Hollywood will be closed and renovated by the landlord.

“The damage caused to the organization by the conduct of some and the crippling debt now facing the Cinefamily are, in the Board’s view, irreparable,” the board of directors said in a statement.

In August, an anonymous email was sent to Cinefamily members accusing executive director and co-founder Hadrian Belove and board member Shadie Elnashai of sexual misconduct. Belove and Elnashai later resigned and Cinefamily suspended all operations.

 

