Palos Verdes High School Senior Accused In South LA Murder

PALOS VERDES ESTATES (CBSLA) — Parents are outraged a murder suspect is still attending Palos Verdes High School.
Cameron Terrell, 18, and a senior at the school, was named Friday as a suspect in the Oct. 1 shooting death of 21-year-old Justin Holmes.
Police say Holmes was not a gang member. He and two of friends had just left a business on Western Avenue in South Los Angeles when they were confronted by two armed suspects, who asked where they were from.
According to the LAPD, one of the suspects fired several times, hitting Holmes, then fled the area in a car driven by Terrell. The two armed suspects are juveniles, LAPD officials said, and gang allegations have been filed with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office against all three suspects.
Terrell, who is a senior at Palos Verdes High School, grew up in an affluent family as the son of a South Bay interior designer and a media consultant based in El Segundo, according to the Daily Breeze. The newspaper says after Terrell bailed out of jail on Oct. 19, a photo posted to Facebook showed him and his parents at the World Series.
Some parents are calling for a protest at the school before classes begin Monday. Security is being increased on the campus as a precaution.
Terrell is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 29.