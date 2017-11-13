Accused Getaway Driver In South LA Murder Doing Home-Study In Palos Verdes Estates

PALOS VERDES ESTATES (CBSLA) — A Palos Verdes High School student who was allegedly involved in a South Los Angeles gang murder has been removed from the school after concerned parents and neighbors made their opinions about his presence on the campus public.

Cameron Terrell, who lives with his parents in the affluent community of Palos Verdes Estates, was charged and arrested by LAPD last month. He is accused of being the getaway driver in the October 1 shooting that took the life of 21-year-old Justin Holmes in South L.A.

Terrell’s parents posted $5 million bail on October 19, and the 18-year-old had been continuing to attend Palos Verdes High.

The Daily Breeze reported that a photo posted to Facebook just a few days later showed him and his parents at the World Series.

On Monday, the school district said Terrell, who was known as “White Boy” and can be seen is a rap video presented in court, was taken out of school and was continuing his studies at home in Palos Verdes Estates.

“He presents a danger to [the students], and we would like him to be put on home study,” parent Sandra Valeri told CBS2.

Police say Holmes was not a gang member. He and two of friends had just left a business on Western Avenue in South Los Angeles when they were confronted by two armed suspects, who asked where they were from. Police say Holmes was then shot by the suspects, who fled with Terrell in his vehicle.

A former friend of Holmes said the young man had attended college, had studied boxing, and was working — that Holmes had goals and dreams.

The two other juvenile suspects will be tried as adults and remain in jail.