Is Gal Gadot Refusing To Sign For ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel Unless Ratner Is Out?

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The fallout continues over multiple sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood.

Page Six, citing a Hollywood source, is reporting that “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is refusing to sign for a sequel unless producer Brett Ratner is cut out completely.

As part of a financing deal with Warner Bros., Ratner’s company helped produce the wildly successful movie.

A number of women, not including Gadot, have accused Ratner of sexual harassment. He has denied all of the allegations.

Last month, Gadot wrote via Instagram:

“Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. We are all united in this time of change.”

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

At the time of publication, CBS Los Angeles had not independently confirmed the report by Page Six.

