Is Gal Gadot Refusing To Sign For ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel Unless Ratner Is Out?

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The fallout continues over multiple sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood.
Page Six, citing a Hollywood source, is reporting that “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is refusing to sign for a sequel unless producer Brett Ratner is cut out completely.
As part of a financing deal with Warner Bros., Ratner’s company helped produce the wildly successful movie.
A number of women, not including Gadot, have accused Ratner of sexual harassment. He has denied all of the allegations.
Last month, Gadot wrote via Instagram:
“Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. We are all united in this time of change.”
At the time of publication, CBS Los Angeles had not independently confirmed the report by Page Six.