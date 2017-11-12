ONLY ON 2: LAPD Bodycam Video Appears To Contradict Officer Testimony, Investigation Discovers | LAPD Opens Own Investigation As A Result

Where To Eat Thanksgiving Sandwiches In Los Angeles, 2017 Edition

Filed Under: best of l.a., Best of Los Angeles, Eat See Play, Mendocino Farms, Simplethings, Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving Sandwiches, The Carving Board, Veggie Grill, Village Bakery
(credit: stevemart/shutterstock)
Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays of the year for foodies and non-foodies alike. Biting into some fresh moist turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce is one of the joys of life. But, if you want to change things up, why not order a sandwich with all the fixings together? If you’ve got a craving for Thanksgiving in a sandwich, we’ve put together the best locations across L.A. to satisfy you.
(credit: Simplethings)

(credit: Simplethings)


Simplethings Sandwich & Pie Shop
8310 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 592-3390
www.simplethingsrestaurant.com

If you’re really looking to get into the Thanksgiving spirit, visit Simplethings. Their Thanksgiving sandwich is made of roasted turkey with cranberry chutney, cornbread stuffing and gravy. Other than their ‘Thanksgiving’ sandwich, the restaurant has some of the best sandwiches around. On your visit, make sure to also pair it with a Thanksgiving pie. They’re offering a pumpkin streusel pie in house or you can order several other pumpkin flavored ones for your in home Thanksgiving feast.

(credit: veggie grill)

(credit: veggie grill)


Veggie Grill
Multiple Locations
www.veggiegrill.com

Feast yourself on something great this Thanksgiving! Veggie Grill is offering their own twist on the Thanksgiving sandwich. Bite into their delicious Turkey Dinner Sandwich, which has roasted faux turkey piled high along with, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and its served on a roll. The sandwich is available throughout the Thanksgiving holiday season and beyond.

(credit: Francesca L./Yelp)

(credit: Francesca L./Yelp)


Village Bakery
3119 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 662-8600
thevillagebakeryandcafe.com

Visit the local neighborhood of Atwater Village in Los Angeles and sample their version of the Thanksgiving sandwich called “Thanksgiving on a bun.” With freshly roasted turkey breast, stuffing, gravy and fresh cranberry sauced served on a bakery bun, its one of our picks as the best in L.A.

(credit: Tiffany N./Yelp)

(credit: Tiffany N./Yelp)


The Carving Board
7300 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 845-4550
www.eattheboard.com

With multiple locations around Los Angeles, The Carving Board offers their own version of Thanksgiving in a sandwich. Served throughout the year, their ‘Turkey Dinner’ sandwich is simply delicious. Offering oven roasted turkey, stuffing, grilled onions, turkey gravy and dried cranberries overflowing on a toasted sliced sourdough, it is served with an extra side of gravy for some extra flavor! It’s a must try.

(credit: mendocino farms)

(credit: mendocino farms)


Mendocino Farms
7100 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 512-2700
(Multiple Locations)
www.mendocinofarms.com

With so many delicious options on the menu to choose from, it would be tough to choose just one on your visit. But, with Thanksgiving comes their seasonal turkey sandwich named “November 2 Remember”, which is a definite must to order. With roasted shaved turkey, Nona’s mushroom-kale-pork sausage stuffing, cranberry chutney, herb aioli, on rustic white bread, the sandwich is well worth the wait.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch