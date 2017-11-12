Where To Eat Thanksgiving Sandwiches In Los Angeles, 2017 Edition

Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays of the year for foodies and non-foodies alike. Biting into some fresh moist turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce is one of the joys of life. But, if you want to change things up, why not order a sandwich with all the fixings together? If you’ve got a craving for Thanksgiving in a sandwich, we’ve put together the best locations across L.A. to satisfy you.



Simplethings Sandwich & Pie Shop

8310 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 592-3390

www.simplethingsrestaurant.com 8310 W 3rd StLos Angeles, CA 90048(323) 592-3390 If you’re really looking to get into the Thanksgiving spirit, visit Simplethings. Their Thanksgiving sandwich is made of roasted turkey with cranberry chutney, cornbread stuffing and gravy. Other than their ‘Thanksgiving’ sandwich, the restaurant has some of the best sandwiches around. On your visit, make sure to also pair it with a Thanksgiving pie. They’re offering a pumpkin streusel pie in house or you can order several other pumpkin flavored ones for your in home Thanksgiving feast.



Veggie Grill

Multiple Locations

www.veggiegrill.com Multiple Locations Feast yourself on something great this Thanksgiving! Veggie Grill is offering their own twist on the Thanksgiving sandwich. Bite into their delicious Turkey Dinner Sandwich, which has roasted faux turkey piled high along with, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and its served on a roll. The sandwich is available throughout the Thanksgiving holiday season and beyond.



Village Bakery

3119 Los Feliz Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(323) 662-8600

thevillagebakeryandcafe.com 3119 Los Feliz BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90039(323) 662-8600 Visit the local neighborhood of Atwater Village in Los Angeles and sample their version of the Thanksgiving sandwich called “Thanksgiving on a bun.” With freshly roasted turkey breast, stuffing, gravy and fresh cranberry sauced served on a bakery bun, its one of our picks as the best in L.A.



The Carving Board

7300 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 845-4550

www.eattheboard.com 7300 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90046(323) 845-4550 With multiple locations around Los Angeles, The Carving Board offers their own version of Thanksgiving in a sandwich. Served throughout the year, their ‘Turkey Dinner’ sandwich is simply delicious. Offering oven roasted turkey, stuffing, grilled onions, turkey gravy and dried cranberries overflowing on a toasted sliced sourdough, it is served with an extra side of gravy for some extra flavor! It’s a must try.