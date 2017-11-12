Where To Eat Thanksgiving Sandwiches In Los Angeles, 2017 Edition

Simplethings Sandwich & Pie Shop
8310 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 592-3390
www.simplethingsrestaurant.com
If you’re really looking to get into the Thanksgiving spirit, visit Simplethings. Their Thanksgiving sandwich is made of roasted turkey with cranberry chutney, cornbread stuffing and gravy. Other than their ‘Thanksgiving’ sandwich, the restaurant has some of the best sandwiches around. On your visit, make sure to also pair it with a Thanksgiving pie. They’re offering a pumpkin streusel pie in house or you can order several other pumpkin flavored ones for your in home Thanksgiving feast.
Veggie Grill
Multiple Locations
www.veggiegrill.com
Feast yourself on something great this Thanksgiving! Veggie Grill is offering their own twist on the Thanksgiving sandwich. Bite into their delicious Turkey Dinner Sandwich, which has roasted faux turkey piled high along with, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and its served on a roll. The sandwich is available throughout the Thanksgiving holiday season and beyond.
Village Bakery
3119 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 662-8600
thevillagebakeryandcafe.com
Visit the local neighborhood of Atwater Village in Los Angeles and sample their version of the Thanksgiving sandwich called “Thanksgiving on a bun.” With freshly roasted turkey breast, stuffing, gravy and fresh cranberry sauced served on a bakery bun, its one of our picks as the best in L.A.
The Carving Board
7300 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 845-4550
www.eattheboard.com
With multiple locations around Los Angeles, The Carving Board offers their own version of Thanksgiving in a sandwich. Served throughout the year, their ‘Turkey Dinner’ sandwich is simply delicious. Offering oven roasted turkey, stuffing, grilled onions, turkey gravy and dried cranberries overflowing on a toasted sliced sourdough, it is served with an extra side of gravy for some extra flavor! It’s a must try.
Mendocino Farms
7100 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 512-2700
(Multiple Locations)
www.mendocinofarms.com
With so many delicious options on the menu to choose from, it would be tough to choose just one on your visit. But, with Thanksgiving comes their seasonal turkey sandwich named “November 2 Remember”, which is a definite must to order. With roasted shaved turkey, Nona’s mushroom-kale-pork sausage stuffing, cranberry chutney, herb aioli, on rustic white bread, the sandwich is well worth the wait.