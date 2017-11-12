Neighbor Leaps Into Action, Tackling Alleged Burbank Burglar Now Behind Bars

ONLY ON 2: LAPD Bodycam Video Appears To Contradict Officer Testimony, Investigation Discovers | LAPD Opens Own Investigation As A Result

BURBANK (CBSLA) — A man suspected of attempting to burglarize a Burbank home Sunday is behind bars thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor.

Neighbors first noticed the suspect hopping a fence carrying a pillow case.

“The guy comes running out the side of the house and I said, ‘Hey, what are you doing back there?’ And he said, ‘Oh, I lost my dog,'” Paul, who declined to share his last name on camera, said.

“I ran after him. Told him to stop. He wanted to get away. So I bear-hugged him, tripped him and took him down,” he continued.

His neighbor, Dede, says she’s grateful she was at church Sunday afternoon instead of her own home when the incident occurred.

“I think it’s quite brazen to try do something like this in broad daylight but that’s the world we live in and I thank God that everyone is safe,” she said. “[They] tried to take some jewelry out of a dresser but thanks to our neighbors a burglar was caught.”

Another neighbor told CBS2/KCAL9 the burglar knocked on a few doors but was greeted by their dogs and went away.

Around here, neighbors look out for each others homes.

“We don’t even have a Neighborhood Watch. It’s just that we all know each other and are concerned for each other,” Dede insisted.

Police are checking if the attempted burglary is related to another in the area.

The suspect arrested is described as a 27-year-old man from Glendale.

