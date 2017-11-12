MeToo Movement Hits The Streets Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Survivors of sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexual abuse will join in a #MeToo march and rally on Sunday in Hollywood, organizers said.
The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue with a march to the CNN Building on Sunset Boulevard, where a press conference will be held at noon.
The Hollywood sexual harassment scandal has put a spotlight on the hashtag #MeToo movement on social media.
The hashtag #MeToo started about ten years ago as a way to provide support for young victims of sexual assault.
Amid recent allegations in Hollywood against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and others, the movement has now grown exponentially on social media.
“For every Harvey Weinstein, there’s a hundred more men in the neighborhood who are doing the exact same thing,” #MeToo founder Tarana Burke said. “The conversation around harassment in Hollywood will broaden to include other industries if we force it to.”
