LA Rams Honor Veterans With ‘Salute To Service’

LA MEMORIAL COLISEUM (CBSLA) — The guys in blue and white celebrated the red, white and blue and the women and men who defend our freedom.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Greg Mills reports, on Sunday the Los Angeles Rams capped Veterans Day weekend with a “Salute To Service.”

“I was a medic in Vietnam. Very proud of my service and proud of everybody else doing the same thing,” said veteran Rick Grandtham.

Sailors and Marines from Camp Pendleton were guests of honor.

“I’ve been a Rams fan my entire life,” said Leslie Hamilton, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class (HMC3).

Former Ram Sydney Justin sang the national anthem

It appeared that every player stood.

Sitting it out doesn’t sit well with U.S. Marine Corps vet Brian Aft.

“It all seems very negative,” Aft said.

Aft lost both legs when he and his dog were, in his words, blown up in Afghanistan.

“You can’t get caught up in the pity party and negativity,” said Aft.

He’s rebuilding his life at Adaptive Training Foundation.

The Dallas-based organization is run by former Rams linebacker David Vobora.

“It feeds my soul. These are the guys who allow us to play a game here,” said Vobora.

Vobora was honored by the Rams for his work with disabled veterans.

“It’s restored a lot of confidence. Brought back a lot of self-worth,” said Blake Watson, former U.S. Marine.

Watson lost his left leg when he kneeled on an IED in Afghanistan in 2010. He stood for the national anthem Sunday.

“Ooh, it makes me cry,” said Rams fan Ronda Holden. “Look at them, they gave their legs for our country. To be here and see them honored on the field on Veterans Day, that gets no better.”

Rams players’ helmets featured initials and service logos honoring Los Angeles area veterans who lost their lives defending our country.

In all respects veterans shared the stage Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.

“I’m so proud of the Rams for bringing them on the field and honoring them today,” said Holden. “That’s our job. Our job is to support them from the homeland while they’re over there fighting.”