It’s Not Too Late To Make Use Of Knott’s Berry Farm’s Military Tribute Days

BUENA PARK (CBSLA.com) — Knott’s Berry Farm is offering free admission to active, retired and Veteran U.S. military personnel for a limited time.

The theme park on Beach Boulevard in Buena Park said its Military Tribute Days promotion includes two complimentary tickets for military personnel and a guest.

Those interested in participating must show their Military identification card or DD214 at the ticket booth.

The promotion will be available through Nov. 16 as well as through Nov. 27 – Dec. 15.

