Search For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Father-Of-3 During Daughter’s Baptism Celebration

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a father-of-three celebrating his one-year-old daughter’s baptism Saturday night.
Alex Fernandez was struck corner of 43rd St. and Vermont Ave. around 9 p.m.
Witnesses say the car was driving at least 70 miles-per-hour when it ran the red light, striking Fernandez, who died at a local hospital.
Fernandez’s family wasn’t ready to speak on-camera Sunday but shared photos of the beloved father-of-three with CBS2/KCAL9.
They say he worked hard to support his family and was celebrating the baptism of his one-year-old daughter with a party at his home the evening the fatal accident occurred.
Family members say Fernandez had left to get some ice for the party a couple of blocks away and didn’t make it home.
Neighbor Erica Charles says a crosswalk was added at the intersection few years ago. She hoped it would slow drivers down but says it hasn’t.
“It is quite dangerous over here,” she said.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.