Body Of Diver Recovered Off Coast Of Long Beach

Filed Under: Local TV

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities say rescuers located the body of a diver Sunday off the coast of Long Beach.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the diver’s body was located and recovered in over 200-feet depth water near the oil platform Elly.

The diver was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m., and the body was transported to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

The discovery comes a day after officials responded to a “diver in distress” call nine miles off the coast.

Upon arrival, authorities hoisted a different diver, and transported him to Catalina Island’s hyperbaric chamber. His current condition was not known.

No further information was available.

