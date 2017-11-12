Best 2017 Thanksgiving Day Events & Activities In Orange County

Dana Point Turkey Trot
Dana Point Harbor
25001 Dana Point Harbor Dr
Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 496-1555
www.turkeytrot.com
Date: November 23, 2017
Open to both novice and experienced runners, the 40th Annual Dana Point Turkey Trot kicks off on November 23, 2017. Located in the incredible Dana Point Harbor, this Turkey Trot is perfect for friends and family to take part in. With a flat, scenic race, there will be a 10k, 5k and of course the kids Gobble Wobble! Anyone participating will receive a shirt and medal.
We Give Thanks
Honda Center
2695 E. Katella Ave.
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 704-2400
www.wegivethanksinc.org
Date: November 23, 2017 at 11 a.m.
This year marks the 31st year that We Give Thanks, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, which provides Thanksgiving dinners to families in need. The event also serves as a gathering spot for those who don’t want to spend the holiday alone. Dinner will be served on November 23, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There also promises to be some great entertainment to go along with the meal. If you or your group has time to lend a hand, please visit the We Give Thanks website for volunteer information and guidelines.
Huntington Beach Turkey Wobble
Huntington Beach
PCH & Beach Blvd.
www.hbturkeywobble.com
Date: November 23, 2017 at 7 a.m.
Head to Surf City, USA and join thousands of others on Thanksgiving Day to participate in a 1k, 5k and 10k route. All routes are flat and you’ll enjoy a cool ocean breeze as you travel under the iconic Huntington Beach Pier, the outdoor Surf Museum and downtown’s charming Main Street. The start/finish line will be on the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Beach Boulevard on the sand of the multipurpose path. There are several event times, which can be found here.
Plymouth Rock ‘N’ Run
Yorba Regional Park
7600 E. La Palma Ave.
Anaheim, CA 92807
(714) 423-3980
www.plymouthrocknrun.com
Date: November 23, 2017
Held on Thanksgiving Day, the Plymouth Rock ‘n’ Run is held at the Yorba Regional Park and follows the perimeter of the park and the Santa Ana River Bike Trail. New this year, they will be offering a 10 mile option as part of the festivities and they have also expanded their vendor options! But, back again from years past, they will still be offering their 5k, 10k and 1k runs. At 6 a.m. registration begins. Then, at 7 a.m., the 10k and 10 mile races will begin. The 5k will begin at 8 p.m., and at 8:40 a.m., the 5k, 10k and 10 mile winners will be announced! Then, at 9 a.m., it’s about the kids! Kids will get dressed up for their 1k fun run. Fun event highlights include free finish line photos, team/group discounts, finisher medals, free parking inside Yorba Regional Park, and much more!
Black Friday Frenzy At Irvine Spectrum Center
670 Spectrum Center Drive
Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 753-5180
www.shopirvinespectrumcenter.com
Date: November 24, 2017 from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m.
After enjoying a post-Thanksgiving dinner nap, round up the troops and head to the Irvine Spectrum Center. Stores throughout the center will open their doors for annual Black Friday sales starting Thanksgiving at midnight to 8am on Friday, November 24. This will help kick off the holiday shopping season as guests are invited to start shopping extra early. Live DJ’s and more from midnight to 8am will be on hand. The OC Chill ice skating rink also will be open.