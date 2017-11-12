Best 2017 Thanksgiving Day Events & Activities In Orange County

Everyone celebrates turkey day in their own way, especially Orange County residents. For most of us, it’s a day to gather family and friends around the dinner table to give thanks and enjoy a meal together. Sports enthusiasts are waiting for the football games to start while savvy shoppers plot their Black Friday strategies. For others, November 26 will be a day of athletic endeavors or volunteer efforts.

Date: November 23, 2017 Dana Point Harbor25001 Dana Point Harbor DrDana Point, CA 92629(949) 496-1555Date: November 23, 2017 Open to both novice and experienced runners, the 40th Annual Dana Point Turkey Trot kicks off on November 23, 2017. Located in the incredible Dana Point Harbor, this Turkey Trot is perfect for friends and family to take part in. With a flat, scenic race, there will be a 10k, 5k and of course the kids Gobble Wobble! Anyone participating will receive a shirt and medal.

Date: November 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. Honda Center2695 E. Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92806(714) 704-2400Date: November 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. This year marks the 31st year that We Give Thanks, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, which provides Thanksgiving dinners to families in need. The event also serves as a gathering spot for those who don’t want to spend the holiday alone. Dinner will be served on November 23, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There also promises to be some great entertainment to go along with the meal. If you or your group has time to lend a hand, please visit the We Give Thanks website for volunteer information and guidelines.

Date: November 23, 2017 at 7 a.m. Huntington BeachPCH & Beach Blvd.Date: November 23, 2017 at 7 a.m. Head to Surf City, USA and join thousands of others on Thanksgiving Day to participate in a 1k, 5k and 10k route. All routes are flat and you’ll enjoy a cool ocean breeze as you travel under the iconic Huntington Beach Pier, the outdoor Surf Museum and downtown’s charming Main Street. The start/finish line will be on the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Beach Boulevard on the sand of the multipurpose path. There are several event times, which can be found here.

Date: November 23, 2017 Yorba Regional Park7600 E. La Palma Ave.Anaheim, CA 92807(714) 423-3980Date: November 23, 2017 Held on Thanksgiving Day, the Plymouth Rock ‘n’ Run is held at the Yorba Regional Park and follows the perimeter of the park and the Santa Ana River Bike Trail. New this year, they will be offering a 10 mile option as part of the festivities and they have also expanded their vendor options! But, back again from years past, they will still be offering their 5k, 10k and 1k runs. At 6 a.m. registration begins. Then, at 7 a.m., the 10k and 10 mile races will begin. The 5k will begin at 8 p.m., and at 8:40 a.m., the 5k, 10k and 10 mile winners will be announced! Then, at 9 a.m., it’s about the kids! Kids will get dressed up for their 1k fun run. Fun event highlights include free finish line photos, team/group discounts, finisher medals, free parking inside Yorba Regional Park, and much more!

