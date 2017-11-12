ONLY ON 2: LAPD Bodycam Video Appears To Contradict Officer Testimony, Investigation Discovers | LAPD Opens Own Investigation As A Result

1 Teen Dead, 2 Others Injured After Car Falls More Than 500 Feet Down Mountain

Filed Under: Deadly Accident, Mt. Baldy, Teen Killed Crash

MT. BALDY (CBSLA)  —   Authorities said one teen was killed and two others injured when their car plunged more than 500 feet down an embankment on Mt. Baldy.

Chris Flores was driving a 2017 Ford fiesta, eastbound on the Glendora Ridge Road at an unknown high rate of speed, according to the CHP. Flores had two male passengers in the vehicle. All of the victims were 18 years of age.

The crash occurred sometime on Saturday. The CHP could not say how long the victims were down the mountain until help arrived.

Flores was approaching a right curve in the road. As a result of his unsafe speed, he failed to properly negotiate the curvature of the road and traveled off the roadway descending down the mountain.

The 2017 Ford Fiesta came to rest approximately 500-900 feet down the mountain.

As a result of this collision, one of the passengers was  killed His name was withheld until his next of kin could be notified.

Zoe Ybarra and  Chris Flores sustained major injuries including back pain, broken bones and compound fractures.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the accident.

