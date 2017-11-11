Caught On Camera: Bumbling Vespa Thieves Steal Scooter In Broad Daylight, Hobble Down Sidewalk

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – A Sherman Oaks Vespa dealer says he can’t believe how bold two thieves were when they walked up and walked off with a bike.

Security video shows a man fiddling with a scooter parked in the service bay outside Vespa Sherman Oaks on Ventura Boulevard around 4 p.m. Friday.

The man on camera is joined by a woman and the pair is recorded awkwardly walking it down Ventura Boulevard in a series of surveillance videos.

Sherman Oaks Vespa Owner David Meyer said the clips strung together would almost be hilarious if the theft wasn’t so infuriating.

“He was pushing her on bike and fellow businesses down the road here all have, like, six-second clips of the bike going through their video cameras,” he said.

“They are pushing it around Sherman Oaks right now because they can’t ride it,” Meyer continued, adding no one will be able to ride the bike without keys, and there’s virtually no market for used parts.

What’s worse: the scooter was in for repair. Meyer had to break the news to a loyal customer.

“She lost her baby yesterday to someone that won’t even be able to use it,” he said.

This was the first time in 18 years the shop has had a bike stolen.

Meyer said he hopes someone looks at the video, recognizes the suspects and calls police.

He says he has reason to believe the couple is from the immediate area.