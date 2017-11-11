Rosen Throws For 381 Yards, UCLA Beats Arizona State 44-37

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Josh Rosen threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Lasley on the first play of the fourth quarter and UCLA pulled away from Arizona State for a 44-37 win Saturday night.

Rosen was 25 of 45 for 381 yards with one touchdown and one interception and scored on a 1-yard run as the Bruins (5-5, 3-4 Pac-12) outscored the Sun Devils 10-3 in the fourth quarter.

Bolu Olorunfunmi ran for 79 yards and one touchdown, Soso Jamabo had a 21-yard touchdown run, and Nate Meadors returned an interception for a touchdown to help UCLA remain undefeated at the Rose Bowl this season.

Manny Wilkins threw for 290 yards, one touchdown and one interception and also ran for a touchdown for the Sun Devils (5-5, 4-3), who had won two straight in the series. Demario Richard had 125 of Arizona State’s 294 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Eno Benjamin returned a blocked punt 9 yards for an Arizona State touchdown to tie the game at 34 with 2:13 left in the third quarter, but UCLA responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Lasley’s touchdown. Lasley missed the previous three games for disciplinary reasons.

J.J. Molson kicked his third field goal, a 20-yarder, with 9:38 remaining to give UCLA a 44-34 lead. Arizona State got a 23-yard field goal from Brandon Ruiz with 1:20 to go, but the ensuing onside kick was recovered by UCLA wide receiver Christian Pabico.

After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, UCLA started its rally when Marcus Moore tipped Wilkins’ pass into the air and Meadors took it 27 yards for a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State: The Sun Devils’ midseason defensive turnaround was a mirage. Arizona State seemed to have figured things out after holding Washington and Utah to 17 points combined, but has now allowed 122 points in its last three games. UCLA became the eighth team to score at least 30 points against Arizona State, and did it with a barrage of big plays despite an injury-depleted receiving corps.

UCLA: The Bruins took a big step toward bowl eligibility. Just as important, they built momentum heading into next week’s rivalry game against No. 15 Southern California. USC has locked up the Pac-12 South and a place in the conference title game, but UCLA can salvage its season by pulling off the upset at the Coliseum.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The Sun Devils close out their road schedule at Oregon State next Saturday.

UCLA: The Bruins travel across town to play USC for the Victory Bell next Saturday.

