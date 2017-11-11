LA Rams Week 10 Injury Report: Rams May Not Have Robert Quinn Sunday Against Texans

By Cedric Williams

When the Los Angeles Rams take the field Sunday afternoon, for the club’s first true home game in more than a month, it may have to do so without veteran linebacker and pass rush specialist Robert Quinn, who was listed as doubtful on the official game injury report released by the team late Friday evening.

Quinn was listed with an unnamed illness and didn’t participate in any practices or team meetings this week. The Rams hope Quinn will be available for Sunday’s game at The Coliseum against the Houston Texans, but the designation of doubtful suggests they don’t believe he’ll be able to play.

Backup tight end Derek Carter (hamstring), who also didn’t practice this week, was also listed as doubtful. While backup running back Malcolm Brown (knee) was officially ruled out for Sunday.

With Brown out, it seems likely that free agent signee running back Lance Dunbar will make his debut for the Rams on Sunday. Dunbar has been on the physically-unable-to-perform list due to a knee injury, but began practicing with the team last week.

Rams fans haven’t seen much of Dunbar, who signed with the club during the offseason, but missed most of the offseason, training camp, and the first half of this season, after playing the first five seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. No official word was given about whether Dunbar would play Sunday or not, but head coach Sean McVay did say the veteran ball carrier would “probably” be active against Houston.

“It looks like we’re going to try to find a way to get Lance up, activate him, and he’ll be a guy that we’re counting on,” McVay said. “Unless something changes in the meantime.”

For the Texans, linebacker Dylan Cole (hamstring) and defensive end Joel Heath (knee) were ruled out.