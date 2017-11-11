Disneyland Shuts Down Cooling Towers After Several Visitors Contract Legionnaires

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Officials at Disneyland have shut down two cooling towers that were found to have high levels of Legionella bacteria, which causes Legionnaires’ disease.
According to the Los Angeles Times, 12 cases of Legionnaires disease were discovered three weeks ago in people who had recently visited Disneyland. Their ages ranged from 52 to 94.
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Saturday, Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, wrote:
“On Oct. 27, we learned from the Orange County Health Care Agency of increased Legionnaires’ disease cases in Anaheim. We conducted a review and learned that two cooling towers had elevated levels of Legionella bacteria. These towers were treated with chemicals that destroy the bacteria and are currently shut down.”
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe lung infection that spreads through mist, often generated through air conditioning units.
