Sheriff’s Deputy, Dispatcher Hurt In Compton Wreck

COMPTON (CBSLA) – Three people escaped with non-life threatening injuries from a three-vehicle collision in Compton Saturday that involved a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy and a dispatcher.

The deputy was a 12-year veteran with the department and the dispatcher had been with the department for just over four years, said Deputy Joana Warren of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The crash occurred at 4:57 a.m. at Bullis Road and Compton Boulevard, where the deputy and the dispatcher were transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment. A third person was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Warrens said.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the cause of the crash.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc.

