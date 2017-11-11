Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Diver Near Long Beach

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — The Coast Guard announced Saturday evening that they were suspending the search for a missing diver in the vicinity of Long Beach.
The Coast Guard and partner agencies searched for approximately four hours covering nearly 36 square nautical miles. At sunset, the search was suspended pending further developments.
The missing individual is a male in his mid-fifties approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, officials said.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., a crew member aboard a commercial dive vessel reported to Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach command center. The diver went into an uncontrolled descent near Platform Elly approximately 7.5 miles offshore.
A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Mugu and a Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach 45-foot Response Boat Medium crew were launched to search for the diver.
Crews from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 helicopter, the Los Angeles County Fire Helicopter and Boats and Long Beach Fire Department Rescue all assisted in the search.